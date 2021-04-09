DePay Price Tops $4.71 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One DePay coin can now be bought for $4.71 or 0.00008056 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $16.05 million and $642,765.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00287829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.11 or 0.00771067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,772.55 or 1.00457247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00740266 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

