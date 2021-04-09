Dero (DERO) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00006687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $41.05 million and $328,825.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,471.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.74 or 0.03556825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.47 or 0.00383902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.08 or 0.01092980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.85 or 0.00476897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.99 or 0.00446346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.00335600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00032285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003577 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,498,979 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

