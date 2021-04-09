Desjardins Comments on Cascades Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.42.

CAS stock opened at C$14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.61. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$12.25 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

