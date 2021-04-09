Desjardins Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $13.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.45% from the company’s current price.

GDDFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of GDDFF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

