Desjardins Trims Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price to $18.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CADNF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 2,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

