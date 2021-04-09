Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $150.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

AMG opened at $154.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $155.72.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $2,502,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

