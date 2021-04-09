Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $72.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

