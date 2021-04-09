Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $148.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMXXF. TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

