Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.69 ($20.81).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of DEQ traded down €0.59 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €18.71 ($22.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €19.50 ($22.94). The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.