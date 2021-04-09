Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.23 ($57.92).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €47.17 ($55.49) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.43.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

