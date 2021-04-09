Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.23 ($57.92).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €47.17 ($55.49). 2,593,415 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.43.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

