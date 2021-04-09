Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

DPSGY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $56.06. 1,132,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

