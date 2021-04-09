Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $15.65 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $15.65 or 0.00026926 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and $545,146.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

