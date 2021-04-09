Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,347.23

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,347.23 ($17.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,777 ($23.22). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 1,725 ($22.54), with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,347.23. The firm has a market cap of £139.40 million and a PE ratio of 33.30.

About Dewhurst (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

