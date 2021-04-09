DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $69.87 million and $1.52 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.54 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00039524 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,215,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

