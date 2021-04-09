dForce Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. dForce has a market capitalization of $51.67 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00087412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00614357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

dForce is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

