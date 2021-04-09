Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,288.24 ($42.96).

Diageo stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,183 ($41.59). 3,015,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,232. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,200 ($41.81). The firm has a market cap of £74.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,976.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,874.31.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

