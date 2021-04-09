Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of DLGNF opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

