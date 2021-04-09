Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,076.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $17,076.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00005133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003520 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00136828 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,587,379 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

