DIGG (DIGG) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $41.02 million and $188,659.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $41,035.80 or 0.67442031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00744900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,841.33 or 0.98348771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.71 or 0.00712803 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

