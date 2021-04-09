Digital Insurance Token Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00481897 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

