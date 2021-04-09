Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $11.77 million and $1.22 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.00415098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002261 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars.

