DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0822 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $63.50 million and $1.44 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00456370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005605 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028996 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.52 or 0.04499926 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

