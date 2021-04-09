DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.0863 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $66.67 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00451868 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.05 or 0.04632751 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

