Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $739,386.72 and approximately $85.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.19 or 0.03560742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.12 or 0.00385341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.04 or 0.01097291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.06 or 0.00479396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00449403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.95 or 0.00333697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00032276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003585 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,219,721 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

