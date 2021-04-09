DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $22.74 million and $245,886.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.08 or 0.00478233 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,036,656,743 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,498,381 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

