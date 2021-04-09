Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 52,512 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Nutrien worth $124,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NTR opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

