Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Conagra Brands worth $123,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 816,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 259,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 192,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.30 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.