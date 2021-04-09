Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Vistra worth $123,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Vistra stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

