Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Twitter worth $122,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $49,444,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 771.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,387 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.