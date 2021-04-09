Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Kellogg worth $118,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.