Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,823 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $126,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $524.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.76 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.03 and a 200-day moving average of $521.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total value of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

