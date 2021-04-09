Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 15,744 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Agilent Technologies worth $129,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $130.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.