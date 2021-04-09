Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 29,309 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of M&T Bank worth $124,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $152.86 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

