Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.63% of Regency Centers worth $125,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.