Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.76% of Renasant worth $127,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Renasant stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

