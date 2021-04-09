Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.27% of Knowles worth $122,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Knowles by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

