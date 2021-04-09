Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.90% of Terex worth $118,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.