Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.92% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $120,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 153,029 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

