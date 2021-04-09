Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of CyrusOne worth $126,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 216,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CyrusOne by 922,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CONE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

