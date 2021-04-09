Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of Everest Re Group worth $125,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $256.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

