Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Tractor Supply worth $128,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.00. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $180.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

