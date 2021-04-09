Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $118.53 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.96% of Owens & Minor worth $118,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 151,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

