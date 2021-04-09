Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.03 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,681,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.44% of VEREIT worth $119,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $41.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.