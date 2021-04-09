Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.08 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.54% of Spectrum Brands worth $119,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPB stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

