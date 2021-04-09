Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.39 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $119,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.30 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

