Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $120.56 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Electronic Arts worth $120,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,517,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 444,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,312,390 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.65 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

