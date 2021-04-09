Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.10 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of SS&C Technologies worth $123,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

