Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.20 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Amdocs worth $123,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,156,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,027,000 after buying an additional 232,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,694,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 424,046 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,100,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

