Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.57 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.45% of Ormat Technologies worth $123,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

ORA opened at $75.53 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

